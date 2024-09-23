East Sussex drivers hit with new parking fine scam
The county council said a number of residents have reported receiving text messages containing a link to what looks like the council website asking them to settle an unpaid parking fine.
East Sussex County Council, which is responsible for enforcement of on-street parking regulations across the county with the exception of Wealden, said it does not send text messages to people who have received a penalty charge notice.
Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said: “These scam texts, and the fake council website they send people to, are extremely convincing which makes it even more important to check very carefully before handing over any personal details or money.
“East Sussex County Council will never send a text message about parking fines. All information and payment options are available on our website at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/parking/penalty-charge-notices-pcns.
“I would urge anyone who receives emails or text messages about making payments to carefully check the URLs of links before entering any of their details. If in doubt, contact the company or organisation the email claims to be from to check before taking any action.”
The county council said scam websites should be reported to the www.ncsc.gov.uk/collection/phishing-scams/report-scam-website and texts can be forwarded to 7726. Residents can also report the scam to www.actionfraud.police.uk/reportscam.