An East Sussex drug dealer has been sentenced after he was stopped by specialist officers in Brighton.

Asllan Hasbajrami was driving a vehicle without a valid licence or insurance in Preston Road.

His vehicle came to the attention of Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) officers on patrol.

When stopped, they noticed the 21-year-old became nervous.

He gave a false name to officers, and produced fraudulent identification documents.

The officers found cash, two burner phones, and 16 wraps of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Following an investigation by officers from Brighton CID, Hasbajrami was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without valid insurance, and obstructing or resisting arrest.

At Lewes Crown Court on January 12, he admitted the charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Hasbajrami, formerly of an address in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton, will face deportation to Albania following his prison sentence.

The court was told the incident happened in the early hours of October 14 last year.

A vehicle had been spotted by SEU officers earlier in the night.

His vehicle was spotted for a second time and Hasbajrami was searched and arrested. The drugs and cash found were seized and forfeited.

SEU Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “Our officers were carrying out proactive patrols in the city centre to help disrupt the use of the roads by criminals and drug dealers and disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.