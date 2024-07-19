East Sussex drug dealer sentenced after police find 90 wraps of drugs concealed in his groin
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said that Shy Ponsonby-Way, 19, was seen dealing drugs in central Brighton earlier this year.
Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit arrested him after they carried out patrols to disrupt the supply of drugs, police added.
Police said that he was supplying class A drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.
When arrested officers found him with 90 wraps concealed in his groin, police added.
Following an investigation by the Brighton Community Investigation Team, he was charged.
At Lewes Crown Court on June 21 Ponsonby-Way was jailed for three years and four months.
Ponsonby-Way, formerly of Surrenden Crescent, Brighton, admitted four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article, two counts of assaulting emergency workers, and one count of possessing criminal property.
SEU Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “Our officers carry out patrols to support our divisional colleagues.
“We work hard to disrupt the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.
“This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders.
“We know that a tiny minority of young people carry knives, but it makes them significantly more likely to be at risk of being the victim of knife violence, as well as posing a risk to other young people.
“So we are pleased that after our investigation, a dangerous offender has been taken off our streets.”