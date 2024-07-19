East Sussex drug dealer sentenced after police find 90 wraps of drugs concealed in his groin

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 17:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A drug dealer has been sentenced after admitting his latest offences in East Sussex.

Police said that Shy Ponsonby-Way, 19, was seen dealing drugs in central Brighton earlier this year.

Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit arrested him after they carried out patrols to disrupt the supply of drugs, police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said that he was supplying class A drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.

Shy Ponsonby-Way, formerly of Surrenden Crescent, Brighton, admitted four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article, two counts of assaulting emergency workers, and one count of possessing criminal property. Picture: Sussex PoliceShy Ponsonby-Way, formerly of Surrenden Crescent, Brighton, admitted four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article, two counts of assaulting emergency workers, and one count of possessing criminal property. Picture: Sussex Police
Shy Ponsonby-Way, formerly of Surrenden Crescent, Brighton, admitted four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article, two counts of assaulting emergency workers, and one count of possessing criminal property. Picture: Sussex Police

When arrested officers found him with 90 wraps concealed in his groin, police added.

Following an investigation by the Brighton Community Investigation Team, he was charged.

At Lewes Crown Court on June 21 Ponsonby-Way was jailed for three years and four months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ponsonby-Way, formerly of Surrenden Crescent, Brighton, admitted four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article, two counts of assaulting emergency workers, and one count of possessing criminal property.

SEU Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “Our officers carry out patrols to support our divisional colleagues.

“We work hard to disrupt the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know that a tiny minority of young people carry knives, but it makes them significantly more likely to be at risk of being the victim of knife violence, as well as posing a risk to other young people.

“So we are pleased that after our investigation, a dangerous offender has been taken off our streets.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice