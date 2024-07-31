East Sussex E-Bike shop broken into by five men sparks police appeal
Six electric mountain bikes were stolen from the shop in Brighton Marina at around 1.45am on July 19, by five men wearing grey and black tracksuits and face coverings, police confirmed.
Police added that they used weapons to break into the premises, before removing the bikes and placing them in the back of a silver Ford transit van.
The second vehicle seen in CCTV, a blue BMW, was also used to transport some of those involved in the crime, police added.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “ If you have information to report, saw anything suspicious in the area, or have been offered an electric mountain bike for sale under unusual circumstances, was ask that you contact police by filling an online report, or by calling 101 quoting reference 96 of 19/07.
"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org”