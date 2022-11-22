A would-be robber posing as a delivery driver forced his way into a house in East Sussex and was joined by two other men – one allegedly carrying a firearm.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the ‘attempted robbery’ at a property in Brambletyne Avenue, Saltdean.

The incident – in which one occupant was assaulted – was reported around 6pm on Saturday (November 19).

A police spokesperson said: “A man rang the doorbell of a house in Brambletyne Avenue posing as a delivery driver. When the door was answered, this man, along with two other men, forced entry into the house.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the ‘attempted robbery’ at a property in Brambletyne Avenue, Saltdean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the men, reportedly in possession of a firearm, demanded property from the homeowners.

"An occupant was then assaulted before the suspects left empty-handed in a vehicle, believed to be a light-coloured vehicle with roof bars.”

Police said the man ‘in possession of a suspected firearm’ was described as white, around 5ft 10in of muscular build, and in his late 20s to early 30s.

He was wearing a sporty black hooded jumper with his hood up, dark trousers, black gloves, and dark sporty trainers, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second suspect was described by police as being black, around 6ft 2in, of average build, and in his 30s. Police said he was wearing a black sporty hooded jumper with his hood up, a high-vis jacket, dark trousers, and sporty trainers.

The third suspect was white and was he wearing a light-coloured jacket, police said.

Detective Inspector Daniel Dugan said: “We aware that there were other vehicles driving in Brambletyne Avenue between 5.30pm to 6.30pm, so we are asking anyone who has any dash cam footage to please come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to stress that this is an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public.”

Anyone with relevant footage or other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1006 of 19/11.