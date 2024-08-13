Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two further suspects have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Hove, police have said.

On August 4, it was reported that a woman was kidnapped by being ‘forced into a car’ after she was asked for directions by a man at the junction of Selborne Road and Church Road in Hove, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The victim escaped from the vehicle a short distance later in First Avenue and managed to call for help.

"On Sunday (August 11) a 21-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and making off without payment.

Police say two further suspects have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Hove.

"That same evening, two further men, a 21-year-old from Brighton and 29-year-old from Hove, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap, theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and making off without payment.

"All three men remain in custody at this time.”

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: "We have arrested two further men in connection with this investigation.

"We are not seeking any further suspects at this time, though we are still encouraging those with information or any relevant CCTV footage of the incident that could assist this investigation to contact us. We would like to thank the community for their support."

Sussex Police have said people can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Grangeway. Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online.