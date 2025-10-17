Four men have been arrested following a kidnapping.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Sussex Police read: “On November 5, 2022, just before 4pm, calls to police reported that a man was seen being assaulted and dragged into a car in Chiddingly Close, Whitehawk.

"Two burglaries were then reported, one in Sheridan Terrace in Hove, and one in Bedford Square, Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was quickly established that the addresses were linked to the 46-year-old kidnapped man, and police responded to the scenes.

Four men have been arrested following a kidnapping.

"An untidy search had taken place at both properties, and forensic officers attended to carry out initial enquiries.

"Around an hour and a half after the initial kidnap report, a further call was made to police when an injured man was located in North Drive, Brighton.

"A member of the public had found the man in the street, his clothes ripped and chemically discoloured, with a clear strong smell of bleach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers rushed to the usually quiet area and found the man with his hands tied behind his back. He stated he had been kidnapped.

"The victim received medical treatment, and it was found that he had been doused in bleach. He also had been physically assaulted.

"As details emerged through useful witness and CCTV enquiries, a rental van was seen nearby during initial reports of the victim being kidnapped.

"It was established the van had been involved, and the driver was formally identified as Stephen Marsh, 42, of Firle Road, Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police arrested him in the early hours of November 6, 2022.

"Through enquiries that followed over the next few months, four further men were linked to the events of November 5, and attempts to locate and arrest them begun.

"On 22 November 2022, William Westein, 29, of Shanklin Road, Brighton, was arrested.

"Frankie Whittington, 25, was later arrested on 13 January, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Less than a month later on February 4, two further men, Harry Avis, 27, of Swanborough Drive, Whitehawk, and Regan White, 22, of Firle Road, Brighton, were also arrested.

"An additional 29-year-old man was interviewed in connection with the kidnap, however he was released without charge.

"Following their arrests, Whittington, Avis and White were recalled to prison on a separate matter, and Marsh and Westein were released on conditional bail while outstanding enquiries were undertaken.

"These enquiries included the DNA testing of items found inside the hired van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Forensic evidence was key to the investigation as swabs from the vehicle and items within it, such as a balaclava and a number of saws and knifes, returned DNA profiles from almost all of the men.

"The mounting evidence, including phone data, cell site, CCTV, and witness accounts, led to all five men being charged on July 17, 2024, with two counts of burglary, kidnap, false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm with intent.

"Whittington and White appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on August 21, 2024, where they were both remanded into custody.

"The following day, Avis, Marsh and Westein also appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court. Avis and Marsh were bailed, and Westein was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 18 September 2024, White and Westein pleaded guilty to kidnap.

"At the same hearing, Avis, Marsh and Whittington pleaded not guilty to the offences and a trial was set and began on 27 January 2025 at Hove Crown Court.

"Avis failed to adhere to his bail conditions and did not appear at trial. A warrant for his arrest was executed and he was located in Brighton Marina on 31 January.

"At the end of the three-week trial, on 21 February 2025, the jury returned their verdicts finding Marsh, Westein, Avis and White guilty of all charges. Whittington was acquitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Marsh, Westein, Avis and White were remanded to prison ahead of their sentencing.

"On Friday, 17 October, the four men appeared at Hove Crown Court, and were jailed for their involvement.

"Marsh was jailed for eight years, plus an additional two years on licence.

"Westein was jailed for nine years and six months, plus an additional four years on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Avis was jailed for nine years and one month, plus an additional four years on licence.

"Lastly, White was jailed for seven years three months, plus an additional four years on licence.”

Criminal Investigations Detective Sergeant, Charles Lawrence, said: "This brazen daylight kidnapping in Brighton has led to four men receiving substantial prison sentences.

"Each offender played a significant role in inflicting serious harm and distress on the victim, who consequently sustained injuries from head to toe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This result was achieved through the collection of strong evidence, the tireless work of a dedicated investigative team, and the courage of witnesses who came forward with vital information.

"Those who choose to harm others will be identified, and we will always work to ensure they face the consequences of their actions."