East Sussex knife crime action week - report of two teens with machete near Tesco

Police said latest figures show knife crime is decreasing in Sussex. Recorded knife crimes in the year up to September 2021 stood at 51 per 100,000 people – the national average is 91 offences per 100,000 people.

Across East Sussex 28 searches were carried out in public areas and two schools in Eastbourne, police said.

Accodring to police, last Monday (May 16) a report came in of two teenagers with a machete near Tesco Express in Hailsham. Officers searched the home address of the suspects and found a large kitchen knife, £6,500 of cannabis, £2,500 cash and items associated with the preparation and sale of drugs. An investigation is ongoing.

Sussex Police tackle knife crime in East Sussex (photo from Sussex Police)

Seven weapons were recovered from a property in Hastings including a range of knives and a Samurai sword, police say.

Five people were arrested as a direct result of Operation Sceptre action for a range of violent, weapons and drug offences.

In Brighton and Hove, officers arrested 16 people including two who were wanted for other matters.

A total of 17 knife sweeps were conducted, resulting in a number of weapons being recovered.

Officers also spoke to thousands of people out and about the topic of knife crime.

Chief Inspector Simon Yates said, “Operation Sceptre was a really successful week of prevention, engagement and enforcement across Sussex.

“Tackling an issue as complex as knife crime requires teamwork and a joined-up approach with all of the agencies in the Violence Reduction Partnership.

“Last year alone, over 3,000 children and young people received support from our partnership interventions aimed at lowering the harm caused by knife crime and targeting the root causes of such behaviour.

“Operation Sceptre is a great opportunity to showcase that partner working, but I must stress that Sussex remains a safe place to live, which is backed up by a knife crime rate that is decreasing ahead of the national average.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said, “Carrying a knife is not a safety guarantee. It just puts you, your family, friends and those around you in danger. Think first and lose the knife, not a life.”

To find out more go to the Sussex Police website.