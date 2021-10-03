Detectives are investigating the aggravated burglary at an address in Mill Mead, Ringmer at 11.20pm on Saturday (October 2).

The 37-year-old victim suffered a head injury after the attack at his home. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, Sussex Police said.

Police said he was hit over the head by a man, armed with a hammer, who had entered the property 'with two other men'.

"They demanded money but ran out of the house after being disturbed by two other occupants," a police spokesperson said.

"Two motorbikes, a white Husqvarna and a green Kawasaki, were stolen from a garage at the property."

Detective Inspector Alex Campbell has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “This was a traumatic experience for the victim and occupants but we believe this was an isolated incident.

"We are keen to hear from any witnesses or from anyone who has any information about the incident or has seen the stolen motorbikes or been offered them for sale.”