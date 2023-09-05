East Sussex man arrested after cannabis plants found in police raid of A259 property

Police have arrested a man after finding a significant number of cannabis plants at a property in Seaford.

Officers responded to an altercation at a property in Sutton Road, just off the A259, on Sunday (3 September) at around 9.30pm.

Police say a property search was conducted, and a significant number of cannabis plants were recovered.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and bailed whilst the investigation continues.