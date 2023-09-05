East Sussex man arrested after cannabis plants found in police raid of A259 property
Police have arrested a man after finding a significant number of cannabis plants at a property in Seaford.
Officers responded to an altercation at a property in Sutton Road, just off the A259, on Sunday (3 September) at around 9.30pm.
Police say a property search was conducted, and a significant number of cannabis plants were recovered.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and bailed whilst the investigation continues.
Police say enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area to report it to police online or via 101, quoting 1531 of 03/09.