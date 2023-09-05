BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

East Sussex man arrested after cannabis plants found in police raid of A259 property

Police have arrested a man after finding a significant number of cannabis plants at a property in Seaford.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers responded to an altercation at a property in Sutton Road, just off the A259, on Sunday (3 September) at around 9.30pm.

Police say a property search was conducted, and a significant number of cannabis plants were recovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An 18-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and bailed whilst the investigation continues.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area to report it to police online or via 101, quoting 1531 of 03/09.