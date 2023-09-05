BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

East Sussex man arrested after more than 500 cannabis plants found in property

Police have arrested a man after finding more than 500 cannabis plants at a property in Seaford.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers responded to an altercation at a property in Sutton Road, just off the A259, on Sunday (3 September) at around 9.30pm.

Police say a property search was conducted, finding 284 developed and 257 undeveloped plants across five rooms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An 18-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and bailed whilst the investigation continues.

Most Popular
Officers responded to an altercation at a property in Sutton Road, just off the A259, on Sunday (3 September) at around 9.30pm.Officers responded to an altercation at a property in Sutton Road, just off the A259, on Sunday (3 September) at around 9.30pm.
Officers responded to an altercation at a property in Sutton Road, just off the A259, on Sunday (3 September) at around 9.30pm.

Detective constable Marcus Cox, of the East Sussex Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This is another example of our commitment to disrupt and reduce drug-related activity in Sussex. Drug-related harm can have a devastating impact on victims, families and the wider community and we are continuously working to tackle it.

“The community are our eyes and ears, and we encourage you to report anything suspicious to us.”

Police say enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area to report it to police online or via 101, quoting 1531 of 03/09.