East Sussex man arrested after more than 500 cannabis plants found in property
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers responded to an altercation at a property in Sutton Road, just off the A259, on Sunday (3 September) at around 9.30pm.
Police say a property search was conducted, finding 284 developed and 257 undeveloped plants across five rooms.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and bailed whilst the investigation continues.
Detective constable Marcus Cox, of the East Sussex Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This is another example of our commitment to disrupt and reduce drug-related activity in Sussex. Drug-related harm can have a devastating impact on victims, families and the wider community and we are continuously working to tackle it.
“The community are our eyes and ears, and we encourage you to report anything suspicious to us.”
Police say enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area to report it to police online or via 101, quoting 1531 of 03/09.