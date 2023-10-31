East Sussex man charged after series of vehicle thefts and burglaries
Sussex Police said Tyrese Cannon, 19, of Oak Road, Bexhill, has been charged with seven counts of theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of burglary.
He has additionally been charged with one count of criminal damage, police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said the thefts of high powered and high value Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover motor vehicles happened in the Bexhill, Hastings and Eastbourne areas between July and August this year.
“A residential burglary and a burglary at a commercial premises in Bexhill were also reported on July 28 and September 21 and a report of criminal damage at a building site in Bexhill was made on August 26,” the spokesperson added.
Following enquiries, Cannon was arrested and later charged, police said.
He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court and did not enter a plea.
Police said he was remanded in custody to next appear before a crown court to be fixed for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 8.