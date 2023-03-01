East Sussex man charged in National Crime Agency people smuggling investigation

A man from East Sussex has been charged as part of a National Crime Agency people smuggling investigation.

Banet Tershana, 51, of Harmsworth Crescent, Hove alongside three others have been charged with people smuggling offences following an NCA investigation into a crime group alleged to have smuggled migrants from Belgium to the UK in boats.

Arsen Feci, 44, and Klodian Shenaj, 48, of Broxtowe Street, Nottingham and Desmond Rice, 46, of Meadowcroft, Aylesbury alongside Mr Terhsana appeared before magistrates in Nottingham today.

All were remanded in custody and until their next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 March 2023.

