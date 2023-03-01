Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex man charged in National Crime Agency people smuggling investigation

A man from East Sussex has been charged as part of a National Crime Agency people smuggling investigation.

By Sam Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 5:46pm

Banet Tershana, 51, of Harmsworth Crescent, Hove alongside three others have been charged with people smuggling offences following an NCA investigation into a crime group alleged to have smuggled migrants from Belgium to the UK in boats.

Arsen Feci, 44, and Klodian Shenaj, 48, of Broxtowe Street, Nottingham and Desmond Rice, 46, of Meadowcroft, Aylesbury alongside Mr Terhsana appeared before magistrates in Nottingham today.

All were remanded in custody and until their next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 March 2023.

The arrests were made as part of an NCA investigation into a group suspecting of organising a series of people smuggling runs to the UK from Europe, including a number of crossing events last year.