East Sussex man charged with attempted post office robbery

Police say they have charged a man with attempted robbery following an incident in Berwick on Thursday, October 17.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Officers were called to Berwick Post Office in Station Road at around 3pm to reports of a robbery.

"The suspect had left the scene and an investigation was launched to locate him.

"James Hill, 52, of Sutton Drove, Seaford was arrested and later charged with attempted robbery.

"He has been remanded in prison, and is set to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 21 October.”

Police added that witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact them online or call 101 quoting serial 791 of 17/10.