East Sussex man charged with multiple indecent assaults
An East Sussex man has been charged with several indecent assaults against a woman in the 1980s and 1990s.
David Mcintosh, 79, of Eastbourne Road in Halland, near Uckfield, has been charged with two counts of indecent assault against a girl under the age of 14 years and two counts of indecent assault against a woman over 16.
The victim will continue to receive support from specialist officers throughout the judicial process.
Mcintosh is on bail with strict conditions, to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on November 29.