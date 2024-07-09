East Sussex: Man charged with producing drugs after police discover £70,000 worth of cannabis plants
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the officers were able to seize the drugs following the raid on Sunday (July 7) at the property in Rowan Way, Rottingdean and dismantle it to prevent it from being used in the future.
Sussex Police said Dorian Ibra, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with producing a class B drug – cannabis and remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 9.
If you have concerns or any information about drug dealing in your neighbourhood, please report online or ring 101.
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.
Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.