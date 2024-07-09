Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested and charged after Tactical Enforcement Unit officers carried out a Misuse of Drugs warrant at an address in East Sussex and discovered around £70,000 worth of cannabis plants, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said the officers were able to seize the drugs following the raid on Sunday (July 7) at the property in Rowan Way, Rottingdean and dismantle it to prevent it from being used in the future.

Sussex Police said Dorian Ibra, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with producing a class B drug – cannabis and remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 9.

If you have concerns or any information about drug dealing in your neighbourhood, please report online or ring 101.

A man has been arrested and charged after Tactical Enforcement Unit officers carried out a Misuse of Drugs warrant at an address in East Sussex and discovered around £70,000 worth of cannabis plants, Sussex Police have reported.

