East Sussex man convicted of raping, abusing and controlling young woman

A man from East Sussex has been convicted of raping, abusing and controlling a woman over several months in 2024, Sussex Police have confirmed.

In September 2024, a woman in her late teens reported being subjected to ‘repeated violence and controlling behaviour’ from Brighton man Zaine Reid, since February of that year, Sussex Police said.

“Reid would control when she could see her friends and family, would monitor her on cameras when he wasn’t at home, and would threaten to harm himself if she tried to end contact with him,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“The victim disclosed being raped by Reid, and strangled to the point of fearing that he was going to kill her.

“When the victim cut contact with Reid, he logged into, and deleted, all of her social media accounts.

“Officers supported the victim and put safeguarding measures in place while Reid was arrested and charged with rape, intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour and causing actual bodily harm.

“While remanded in custody awaiting trial, he contacted the victim again from prison and attempted to threaten her into dropping her support for the investigation.

“He was further charged with intimidating a witness.”

At Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday, March 18, Reid was convicted of all charges and remanded in custody for sentencing at the same court on May 16, Sussex Police confirmed.

Detective Constable Ryan Dale added: “Zaine Reid underestimated the bravery of the victim in this investigation, who resisted his threats to make sure he faced justice for his appalling crimes.

“Thanks to her, he is now behind bars where he can pose no further risk to her or other members of the public.

“She will continue to receive the full support of our specialist officers and our partners, as we look ahead to sentencing.”