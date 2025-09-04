Police have said a man from Brighton has been found guilty of rape and sexual assaults.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This court result follows two separate incidents involving two young women, who are unknown to each other.

Police reported that Sam Soyoye, 31, of Windsor Street, Brighton was arrested in 2024 and charged with one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault in connection with multiple incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Sussex Police reads: “Despite denying all offences, Soyoye was convicted at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, 3 September of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 6 November.”

A man has been found guilty of rape and sexual assaults in Brighton.

"Soyoye had also been charged with a further count of rape relating to an incident in 2025. No further action will be taken in relation to this charge.

"All victims have been supported by specially trained officers throughout the investigations.”

Aimee Collier, from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “It is testament to the brave and courageous victims who came forward to report these horrendous offences that we have today seen a guilty verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sussex police are committed to thoroughly investigating all reports of rape and sexual assault and ensuring all victims receive the support they need, while bringing offenders to justice.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim or rape or sexual assault to come forward and speak to us.”

Police added that for advice and support if you are a victim of sexual offending, visit Rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences area of the Sussex Police website.