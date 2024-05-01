Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the incident happened in Lewes Road in Brighton, between Franklin Road and The Level, between 11pm and midnight on Monday, April 29.

Sussex Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with having been attacked with a bottle.

He sustained serious injuries, but has since been discharged from hospital, police added.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted in East Sussex. Picture contributed

Officers are investigating, and the suspect is described by Sussex Police as a man with blond hair, 5’11”, wearing a white hooded top and white T-shirt.

Witnesses and anyone in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage is urged to come forward.