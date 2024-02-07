East Sussex man jailed after being caught with haul of class A drugs at Brighton railway station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BTP said Hussein Jallow, of Nyetimber Hill, Brighton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 43 months in jail at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, January 24, BTP added.

BTP said he was also ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

The court heard how, on Monday, September 25 last year, Jallow was stopped at Brighton station by a BTP officer and asked to produce his train ticket as part of a stop and account.

Jallow showed his ticket but then ran off, raising the officer’s suspicions, BTP said.

BTP said he was quickly caught and asked why he had run away and if he had anything on his person. Jallow admitted he was carrying drugs but claimed it was only cannabis, BTP added.

BTP said he was then detained for the purpose of a search and found to be carrying heroin, crack cocaine and a cannabis joint as well as around £480 in cash and a burner phone.

He was subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, BTP added.

Investigating officer PC Stewart McKenna said: “The scourge of drugs cause misery and death. Thanks to Jallow’s arrest a substantial amount has now been taken off the streets.

“Drugs will not be tolerated anywhere on the railway and officers will do everything in their power to bring prosecutions against those concerned with the supply of drugs.