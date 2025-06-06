East Sussex man jailed after breaching restraining order and punching determined police dog in face

A Hove man has been jailed for six months after breaching a restraining order, Sussex Police have announced.

Police said Craig Bryden, 32, of Westbourne Villas, had been issued with an order not to contact a victim in Peacehaven.

But police said Bryden attended the address two months after the restraining order was issued, which lead to them searching the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson explained: “During the search, Hox, a four-year-old German Shepherd Police Dog, caught up to Bryden, who tried to evade arrest and punched the dog in the face. He continued to run away, but dauntless Hox persevered with the chase alongside handler PC Gareth Evers.

Left: Sussex Police said Craig Bryden, 32, of Westbourne Villas, Hove, was sentenced to six months imprisonment. Right: Hox, the four-year-old German Shepherd Police Dog

“Bryden then assaulted PC Evers and kicked PD Hox in the head, but he was safely detained and arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order, assaulting an emergency worker, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.”

Bryden was charged with the offences and appeared for sentence before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, May 19.

Police said he was sentenced to six months imprisonment and was ordered to pay £154 in costs, adding that he was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the reported assault but was later found not guilty.

The court was told the incident happened in the early hours of December 5, 2024, with officers responding to a report of an assault.

PC Gareth Evers said after the case: “Hox is a very committed Police Dog who loves to work. He continued to engage the violent offender and defend me, even after being punched and kicked. I am pleased the Court have recognised the harm to protected animal legislation in their sentencing.”

Inspector Matt Songhurst from the Surrey and Sussex Dogs Unit said: “PC Evers and PD Hox showed great determination to ensure that Bryden was safely arrested, demonstrating their professionalism and teamwork.

“Our police dogs are as important to the force as any of our officers, performing a wide range of duties to keep our communities safe. It is absolutely unacceptable for any member of our force to be attacked while carrying out their duties. It should not be seen as simply part of the job. We welcome the custodial sentence imposed by the court in this case.”