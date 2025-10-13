Nathan Cooper. Picture: Hampshire Police

A man crashed into a group of children in a park while riding a motorcycle, leaving one girl with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Cooper, 40, was on the off-road motorcycle while under the influence of drink and drugs, police added.

He was jailed on Friday (October 10) after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, police said.

The incident happened in Southampton, Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper, of Cooper Road, Rye, was jailed for more than four years.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said Cooper had been seen ‘showing off’ and racing his bike around Test Park Sports Ground in Millbrook, Southampton, where a group of six girls were socialising on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The spokesperson said: "Witnesses said he was riding his motorbike at speed directly at the group of girls before swerving out of the way at the last second.

"One of the girls told police Cooper was riding so close that they could ‘feel the wind’ from the motorcycle as it sped past them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A court heard one of the girls told Cooper to stop, but he then drove straight at them and tried to go through the middle of the group before colliding with two of the girls.

"A girl from Southampton suffered minor injuries while another girl was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries and her recovery is ongoing."

Police said the incident was partly captured on a phone as the group of girls had it propped against a bag to film a TikTok video of themselves, police said.

Police added CCTV also showed Cooper racing the bike around the park at dangerous speeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysis of Cooper’s breath and blood determined that he was over the drink drive limit, and the specified limit for cannabis, at the time of the collision.

At Southampton Crown Court, Cooper was sentenced to four years and three months imprisonment.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Furse said: “These girls were terrified by Mr Cooper’s continued attempts to frighten them.

“They screamed after he got really close to them on one occasion but even then he continued to show off, before finally losing control and injuring two young girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No sensible person would behave this way and it is a miracle nobody was killed.”

In a statement, the family of the girl who was seriously injured, said: “Our lives were changed completely on June 23, 2024 by the actions of the defendant, Mr Cooper. Our daughter was left fighting for her life after being hit by a motorcycle that he was recklessly riding in Test Park that day.

“While we welcome and understand the sentence the court has passed down, we want to say that no prison sentence can ever truly reflect the devastation and trauma that this has caused to ourselves, and our families.

“We would like this opportunity to say a special thank you to Mark Furse and his amazing team at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary for all of their support and dedication throughout this whole criminal case journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road to recovery for our daughter is still ongoing and a heartfelt thank you goes to the incredible team at HIOWAA Air Ambulance Team.

“Finally, to Mr Nigel Hall, the amazing paediatric surgeon and all of the team at Southampton General Hospital who saved, cared for, and continue to rehabilitate our beautiful daughter, there are no words to describe our uttermost gratitude and thanks.”