Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An East Sussex man has been sentenced after he stamped on the head of a woman and sexually assaulted another, police have confirmed.

Halcyon Platt, 21, of Ditchling Rise, Brighton, was sentenced on July 12, following incidents that occurred in the early morning of October 1, 2023.

Police said that in the early hours of October 1, Platt was in a nightclub in West Street, Brighton, when he made unreciprocated advances towards a 20-year-old woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platt, went on to sexually assault the woman before reportedly grabbing her by the throat after he was challenged on his behaviour, police added.

At Lewes Crown Court on July 12, Halcyon Platt was sentenced to 45 months imprisonment and given a £228 fine.

Police said the victim called police to report the crime, and while on the phone, a second incident occurred involving Platt.

Platt became enraged with a second woman near to the club, after she attempted to assist a man in West Street, police added.

Police said he pushed the 23-year-old victim away from the area, before assaulting her and throwing her to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platt stamped on the victims head multiple times, causing significant facial injuries, police added.

Police arrested Platt at the scene, and he was taken to custody before being bailed with strict conditions.

Platt was charged on March 27 with attempted grievous bodily harm, sexual assault, and intentional strangulation.

On May 23, Platt pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and sexual assault. The intentional strangulation offence was requested to lay on file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Lewes Crown Court on July 12, Platt was sentenced to 45 months imprisonment and given a £228 fine.

Detective Sergeant, Victoria Lofts said, “We hope the victims of these crimes find a sense of justice in Platt's sentencing, and that now they can begin to put these terrible incidents behind them.