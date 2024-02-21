Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said in September 2022, a search warrant was conducted at a property in Pottingfield Road, Rye, following concerns and reports of drug-related crime.

Officers uncovered drug paraphernalia, approximately £360 cash, and several mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a lengthy investigation ensued, involving interviews with Leon Dodson, who was located at the address, and enquiries into messages found on the phones relating to the supply of drugs and criminal activity.

Leon Dodson. Picture: Sussex Police

Sussex Police added that in May 2023, the 25-year-old was arrested after police received reports that two men had been stabbed at the Queens Head Hotel in Rye.

Police said he was charged the following day with grievous bodily harm with intent, attempt grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, affray, and criminal damage and remanded into custody.

In October 2023, he was also charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (cocaine) and in the supply of a Class B drug (cannabis) in relation to the warrant conducted the year before, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Lewes Crown Court on November 4, Dodson was sentenced to 58 months’ imprisonment having pleaded guilty to the GBH offences.