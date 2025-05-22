East Sussex man jailed for rape and witness intimidation

A man from East Sussex has been jailed for raping, abusing and controlling a woman over several months in 2024.

Police said that in 2024, a woman in her late teens reported being subjected to repeated violence and controlling behaviour from Zaine Reid, 20 from Brighton.

Reid, 20, of no fixed address, would control when she could see her friends and family, monitor her on cameras when he wasn’t at home, and threaten to harm himself if she tried to end contact with him, police added.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “The victim disclosed being raped by Reid, and strangled to the point of fearing that he was going to kill her.

Zaine Reid, 20, has been jailed for raping, abusing and controlling a woman over several months in 2024. Picture: Sussex Police

“When the victim cut contact with Reid, he logged into, and deleted, all of her social media accounts.

“Officers supported the victim and put safeguarding measures in place while Reid was arrested and charged with rape, intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour and causing actual bodily harm.

“While remanded in custody awaiting trial, he contacted the victim again from prison and attempted to threaten her into dropping her support for the investigation.

“He was further charged with intimidating a witness.

“At Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday, March 18, Reid was convicted of all charges and remanded in custody.

“At the same court on Friday, May 16, Reid was jailed for seven years.”

Detective Constable Ryan Dale said: “I would like to thank the victim in this investigation for her remarkable strength and determination, in the face of Zaine Reid’s abuse and ongoing intimidation.

“She has proven that Reid is not able to control her actions and, thanks to her, he is now behind bars. Sussex is a safer place as a result.

“If you are a victim of abuse, please know that help is available and there is an escape. Report to us discreetly online, via 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency. We will do all we can to help and support you.”