A ‘dangerous individual’ who raped a vulnerable women, he met in a bar in East Sussex, will now spend more than six years in jail.

Sussex Police said Angelo Giovino, 50, of Holland Road in Hove, met his victim – a woman in her 20s – in a bar in Hove in September 2018.

"He took her to an address to which he had access and, once inside, Giovino sexually assaulted and raped her,” a police spokesperson said.

Police received a report from the victim the following morning, and the next day Antonio Giovino was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

Angelo Giovino, 50, of Holland Road in Hove, met his victim – a woman in her 20s – in a bar in Hove in September 2018. Photo: Sussex Police

The spokesperson added: “His victim was supported by specialist Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT) officers, who act as a single point of contact for victims of sexual offences, supporting them from when an offence is reported through to conviction.

"Giovino was subsequently charged with rape and sexual assault. At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, February 14, he was found guilty of rape and one count of sexual assault.”

On Friday (February 17), Giovino was sentenced to six-and-half-years in prison for rape and three years for sexual assault, to run concurrently, police said.

Detective Constable Steve Bevis said: “Angelo Giovino’s victim has shown incredible strength and bravery to support this investigation, through delays caused by the Covid pandemic and a variety of reasons beyond anyone’s control.

“Without her, a dangerous individual would still be walking the streets. On behalf of myself and the Safeguarding Investigations Unit (SIU), I would like to say thank you.