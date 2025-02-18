East Sussex man jailed for raping, assaulting and controlling woman

An East Sussex man who ‘raped, controlled and abused a woman – including assaulting her into unconsciousness while she was pregnant’ – has been given a 20-year sentence.

Police said that they were first called to a property in Brighton on March 12, 2024, by a woman who had just been violently assaulted by a man who had taken her house keys and her phone.

The victim – a woman in her 30s – was pregnant at the time of the assault, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Her attacker – 29-year-old Dominic McStravick – had also threatened her and her unborn baby with a knife, before fleeing the scene.

Domonic McStravick was charged with rape, intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour, making threats to kill, causing actual bodily harm, theft, assault and two counts of criminal damage. Picture: Sussex Police

“Officers swiftly attended the property and found significant damage throughout.

“Both victims were safeguarded and given support by specialist officers, while McStravick was arrested that same day.

“The victim disclosed a pattern of repeated rapes and extremely violent assaults stretching back to October, 2023, during which McStravick, of no fixed address, sought to control every aspect of her life.

“McStravick was subsequently charged with rape, intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour, making threats to kill, causing actual bodily harm, theft, assault and two counts of criminal damage.

“He was remanded in custody and pleaded not guilty to rape and intentional strangulation, but entered guilty pleas for the remaining charges.

“Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, he was found guilty of rape and intentional strangulation on 16th August, 2024, in addition to the previous guilty pleas.

“At Brighton Crown Court on January 28, McStravick was jailed for 15 years with a further five years to be spent on extended licence. He was also given an indefinite restraining order against both victims.”

Detective Constable Steve Bevis, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: “Dominic McStravick subjected his victim to months of suffering and torment.

“Through extreme levels of physical and sexual violence, he sought to control all aspects of her life. Even her young daughter was not safe.

“But he underestimated the courage of this brave woman, who reported his monstrous crimes to the police. He was in custody the same day.

“I would like to thank the victim for her strength and determination throughout this investigation, which has helped put a dangerous man behind bars.

“I hope she and her daughter can now find the peace to recover from their ordeals and move on with their lives in safety.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Harbour said: “This victim-survivor’s harrowing ordeal and inspiring bravery are reminders of why tackling violence against women and girls is so important.

“Sussex Police is focused on protecting victims of violence and sexual offences, supporting them should the worst happen and doing all we can to bring offenders to justice.

“We know reporting to the police can feel daunting; that is why we have a broad range of discreet methods to make reporting as easy as possible, and specially trained officers and partners to offer the support victim-survivors need.

“Report crime online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency. Further guidance and reporting advice can be found here - Rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | Sussex Police”