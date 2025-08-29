East Sussex man jailed for role in major drug dealing operation and possessing multiple offensive weapons

Police have announced that an East Sussex man has been jailed in relation to a multi-kilo drug supply disrupted by Sussex & Surrey Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

Sussex Police said Nigel Evendon, 59, of Eastbourne Road, Halland, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, August 29, and was jailed for nine and a half years.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The investigation by the Sussex & Surrey Serious and Organised Crime Unit into the UK-wide operation began in 2023.

Sussex Police said Nigel Evendon, 59, of Eastbourne Road, Halland, was jailed for nine and a half years. Photo: Sussex Police

“After building a significant amount of evidence suggesting Evendon’s involvement in the operation, officers executed a warrant at his address.

“On 26 February this year, officers conducted a search at an address in Eastbourne Road, Halland, near Lewes.

“Officers seized: 3kg of ketamine, ecstasy (MDMA), multiple bags of cannabis, four bags of magic mushrooms, 500g cocaine, £700 in cash, multiple offensive weapons including truncheons, knives and firearms.

“Evendon was at the property and was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing, acquiring or using criminal property, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid, gas or electrical incapacitation device.”

Police said that on February 28 at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Evendon was charged with: being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis, cannabis resin, ketamine and ecstasy (MDMA), possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of a firearm of length less than 30cm or 60cm prohibited weapon, five counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group. He was also remanded in custody.

On March 28 he appeared at the same court. Sussex Police said he pleaded guilty to: participation in an organised crime group, two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and ten counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Detective Sergeant Jason Vickers said: “I welcome today’s sentencing reflecting the seriousness of Evendon’s offences. This investigation has seen both a significant amount of illegal drugs and a number of dangerous illicit weapons removed from the streets of Sussex and beyond. Our priority will always be the safety of the public and we will continue to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups to keep communities across Sussex safe.”