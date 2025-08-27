East Sussex man sentenced after breaching his Community Behaviour Notice
On August 8, officers attended Princes Place in Brighton, where a man was found to be breaching a Community Behaviour Notice.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Ashley Middleton, 38, of Oriental Place, Brighton, breached the notice after he entered both Princes Place and New Road, two areas that he was restricted from accessing.
"Middleton also proceeded to shout homophobic abuse at officers as they attempted to speak with him. He was subsequently arrested and taken to custody.
"Later that evening, Middleton was charged with failing to comply with a Community Behaviour Notice, and with using threatening/abusive/insulting words to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.
"At Brighton Magistrates' Court the following morning, Middleton pleaded guilty to the offences and was bailed ahead of his sentencing.
"On August 14, Middleton reappeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court, where he was handed a custodial term of 20 weeks in prison.”