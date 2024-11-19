East Sussex man wanted after two people sprayed with corrosive substance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are searching for an East Sussex man wanted in connection with an incident where two people were sprayed with a corrosive substance.

Police said Harry Williams, 27, is from Brighton has connections to Hove and Portslade.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to dial 999.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find wanted man Harry Williams?

Can you help police find wanted man Harry Williams? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 27-year-old is still sought in connection with an incident in Brighton on 12 June, when two people were sprayed with a corrosive substance.

“Williams is from Brighton, and is believed to have links to Hove and Portslade.

“Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to dial 999, quoting Operation Stanton.”

