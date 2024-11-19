East Sussex man wanted after two people sprayed with corrosive substance
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said Harry Williams, 27, is from Brighton has connections to Hove and Portslade.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to dial 999.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find wanted man Harry Williams?
“The 27-year-old is still sought in connection with an incident in Brighton on 12 June, when two people were sprayed with a corrosive substance.
“Williams is from Brighton, and is believed to have links to Hove and Portslade.
“Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to dial 999, quoting Operation Stanton.”
Follow us on our newly launched page on Bluesky - a platform growing as competitor to Twitter/X