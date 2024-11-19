East Sussex man wanted after two people sprayed with corrosive substance

By Matt Pole
Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:45 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 14:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police are searching for an East Sussex man wanted in connection with an incident where two people were sprayed with a corrosive substance.

Police said Harry Williams, 27, is from Brighton has connections to Hove and Portslade.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to dial 999.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find wanted man Harry Williams?

Can you help police find wanted man Harry Williams? Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceCan you help police find wanted man Harry Williams? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Can you help police find wanted man Harry Williams? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 27-year-old is still sought in connection with an incident in Brighton on 12 June, when two people were sprayed with a corrosive substance.

“Williams is from Brighton, and is believed to have links to Hove and Portslade.

“Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to dial 999, quoting Operation Stanton.”

Follow us on our newly launched page on Bluesky - a platform growing as competitor to Twitter/X

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice