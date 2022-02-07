Sussex Police are appealing for help to trace Simeon Harry who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 34-year-old was convicted at Inner London Session House Crown Court to four months and 20 days in custody on January 10.

He was released on licence, but police have say he has failed to keep his appointments with the probation service.

Officers believe Harry has links to the Horsham and Peacehaven areas.

Police have asked anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts to report it to them online or call 101 and quote serial 669 of 19/01.