East Sussex man who raped and sexually assaulted two young girls and a boy jailed

By Matt Pole
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:33 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 17:41 BST
An East Sussex man who raped and sexually assaulted two girls and a boy has been jailed, police have said.

Sussex Police said Daniel Ellett, 35, of Bolney Road in Brighton, abused his three victims, who were under the age of 16, over several years.

An investigation was launched in January, 2021. and Ellett was arrested while his victims were supported by specialist officers.

Sussex Police said he was subsequently charged with two counts of rape against a boy, two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl, and one count each of rape of a girl, engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a boy, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, indecent assault on a girl and exposure.

Daniel Ellett was sentenced to 19 years. Picture by Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Daniel Ellett was sentenced to 19 years. Picture by Sussex Police

At Brighton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 2, he was found guilty of all charges.

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (September 4), Ellett was sentenced to a total of 19 years, comprising 16 years in custody with another three to be spent on extended licence.

Sussex Police said he was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a restraining order against his victims and will be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Constable Angela Harvey said: “Daniel Ellett subjected his young victims to the most appalling ordeals for his own sick gratification.

“I would like to thank all of them for supporting this investigation and helping to put a dangerous offender behind bars.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, no matter how long ago, please report it to Sussex Police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency. We will do everything we can to get you justice.”

