East Sussex man who touched two women without consent in nightclub jailed for sexual assault

An East Sussex man who touched two women without their consent in a nightclub has been jailed for sexual assault, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said they were called to a club in Pool Valley in Brighton in the early hours of Tuesday, May 2, after security staff detained a man who was touching women on the dancefloor.

Both women reported being grabbed and sexually assaulted, before identifying the man to security, who detained him.

He was identified as 46-year-old Yonas Mebrehatom, of Elm Grove in Brighton, and arrested.

Sussex Police said Mebrehatom was subsequently charged with sexual assault by penetration, assault causing actual bodily harm and sexual assault by touching.

At Chichester Crown Court on Friday, October 27, he was found guilty of causing actual bodily harm and sexual assault, and not guilty of sexual assault by penetration.

Sussex Police said he was sentenced to a total of eight months, with half to be spent on licence. Having already served five months and 25 days remanded in custody, he was released on licence, police added.

Mebrehatom was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register requiring him to notify police of certain personal details and information aimed at reducing his ability to cause harm.

Detective Constable Kayleigh Hollobone said: “These two women were simply trying to enjoy dancing on a night out, when they were grabbed and sexually assaulted by Yonas Mebrehatom.

“This behaviour is absolutely not acceptable and not something that women should feel they have to put up with in pubs, clubs, bars and any other spaces.

“The custodial sentence and ongoing monitoring of Mebrehatom as a sexual offender shows how seriously Sussex Police and its partners take crimes such as these.

“I would also like to commend security staff who swiftly protected the victims while detaining Mebrehatom.