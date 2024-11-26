Masked men stole an estimated £100,000 worth of electronic equipment from a shop in East Sussex during a robbery, police said.

Sussex Police said the incident happened at the Vodafone store on Monday evening (November 25).

Tablets, mobile phones and routers were taken, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Three men entered the Vodafone store in Devonshire Road, Bexhill at 5.01pm and demanded access to the stock room, where they filled up three black holdalls with mobile phones, tablets and mobile routers. They left the shop two minutes later.

“Police would like to hear about the movements of three men in the area before and after the incident. They were all wearing black tracksuits with hoods up, surgical masks, PPE gloves and each was carrying a black holdall bag.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, who saw the three men in the area around 5pm or who has any information about the stolen items is asked to contact Sussex Police immediately. Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 918 of 25/11.”