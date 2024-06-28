Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men who robbed a man, attacking him with a bottle and threatening him with a knife in East Sussex, have been jailed, police said.

Sussex Police said Charlie Crookes and Anthony Kirsten targeted the man as he was walking in the street.

The victim tried to avoid them and entered a nearby shop.

But Crookes and Kirsten followed him inside where they assaulted the victim with a bottle and threatened him with a knife, police said.

Charlie Crookes and Anthony Kirsten. Picture: Sussex Police

It left the victim shaken and injured.

The incident happened in Bevendean, Brighton.

A police spokesperson said: “Both men admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court for sentence on Friday, June 7.

“Crookes, 23, of Norwich Drive, Bevendean, Brighton, admitted robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, and possession of a bladed article over the incident on December 6 last year.

“He was also convicted for a range of other separate offences including making threats with a knife, theft of bicycles, and possession of cocaine.

“In specific he admitted one charge of robbery, one charge of aggravated vehicle taking, four counts of possession of a blade article, three counts of making threats with a bladed article, affray, three counts of theft of a bicycle, theft of food, burglary, and possession of cocaine.

“Crookes was sentenced to seven years in prison in total. He must serve a minimum of two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole. The court added an extra three year extended sentence for his licence period.

“Kirsten, 45, of Hillside, Southwick, admitted robbery, possession of a bladed article, aggravated vehicle taking and driving without valid insurance. He was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and was disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lewis Palfrey, from Brighton CID, said: “Crookes and Kirsten carried out an appalling and unprovoked attack on the victim.

“The incident in Bevendean has had a profound and lasting impact on the victim.

“From our investigation we were able to identify Crookes and Kirsten as the suspects and they were arrested.