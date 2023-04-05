Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
8 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

East Sussex murder body search: Police provide update

Police have provided an update to their investigation in an East Sussex town, which saw an area cordoned off.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

Last week, police said they started conducting searches near Marley Lane, in Battle, after new information was received in relation to an historic murder investigation.

Police said the information related to the potential location of the body of a man who was killed in 2001.

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn, senior investigating officer, said although the case was solved, the victim’s body was never found.

Last week, he said: “We have always welcomed any new information which may tell us the whereabouts of the body, so we can give the victim’s family the answers they’ve waited so long for. A viable line of enquiry recently came to light and was followed-up on, which is what led to this activity.”

Today (Wednesday, April 5), Sussex Police said police searches of the land near Marley Lane have been stood down.

Police added that despite ‘meticulous’ searches involving specialist teams, no evidence of a body has been found.

Detective Inspector Dunn said: “This was always going to be an incredibly complex task, given the nature of the area and the time that has passed since the victim’s death.

“Despite these challenges, we conducted a really thorough search involving experienced staff working at the site over a number of days, but unfortunately this hasn’t yielded any results.

“I’d like to thank the local community and businesses in the area for the support they have shown and for their patience and understanding while the searches were ongoing.

“The victim’s family have been updated and we will continue to explore any viable lines of enquiry that may help to tell us the whereabouts of the victim’s body.”

'Police cordons in place' in East Sussex town

Police at the scene in woodland in Marley Lane, Battle

1.

Police at the scene in woodland in Marley Lane, Battle Photo: Contributed

Police at the scene in woodland in Marley Lane, Battle

2. MARLEY LANE 4.jpg

Police at the scene in woodland in Marley Lane, Battle Photo: Contributed

Police at the scene in woodland in Marley Lane, Battle

3.

Police at the scene in woodland in Marley Lane, Battle Photo: Contributed

Police at the scene in woodland in Marley Lane, Battle

4. MARLEY LANE 8.jpg

Police at the scene in woodland in Marley Lane, Battle Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 2