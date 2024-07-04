East Sussex music teacher, 83, jailed for sexually abusing 2 boys
Anthony Roberts, 83, of Framfield Road in Uckfield, abused two young boys over a number of years, said Sussex Police.
The spokesperson said: “The first of the offences were reported to Sussex Police in 2017, before a second victim came forward following a media appeal.
“Roberts was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14, and two counts of inciting a boy under the age of 14 to commit an act of gross indecency.
“At Hove Crown Court on June 25, Roberts was found guilty of all four charges and sentenced to six years in prison.”
Detective Constable Stuart Roberts said: “Anthony Roberts abused his position of trust to take advantage of these boys in the most appalling way.
“Both of these victims have had to live with the impact of his crimes for decades. I would like to thank them both for reporting them to the police so we could bring Roberts to justice.
“This investigation should send a clear message that time is no barrier to reporting crimes. No matter how long ago an incident took place, please report it to the police.
“We will believe you and we will do everything we can to get you the justice you deserve.”