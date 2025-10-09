East Sussex pair sentenced for involvement in waste crime as Environment Agency warns it will come after offenders 'no matter how long it takes’

Two men from East Sussex have been spared jail, after they were involved in the illegal dumping of baled waste.

They had both been charged with knowingly causing the deposit of waste in 2018.

After the successful prosecution, the Environment Agency warned that it ‘will pursue and bring before the courts’ anyone involved in waste crime which ‘seriously blights’ communities and the environment – ‘no matter how long it takes’.

"Two East Sussex men have been given suspended sentences for their roles in the illegal dumping of baled waste between April 2018 and October 2018 at two sites in Sussex and Kent,” a spokesperson for the government agency said.

"Following the Environment Agency prosecution, Clifford Wake – of Grosvenor Road, Seaford – was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for 18 months with a requirement to complete 240 hours unpaid work to run concurrently on both matters.

“Gary Wilmshurst, also known as George Stewart – of Churchfield, Westfield, Hastings – was sentenced to 35 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months.”

Wilmshurst, 58, was also ordered to pay costs of £500, to be paid over six months and a victim surcharge.

He pleaded guilty to one count under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, in that he knowingly caused the deposit of waste at Upper Lodge Farm near Lewes.

Wake, 65, was ordered to pay costs of £1,000, to be paid over 12 months and a victim surcharge.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, in that he knowingly caused the deposit of waste at two sites, a former railway yard in Kent and Upper Lodge Farm near Lewes.

The Environment Agency added: “The men were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, October 7, after entering guilty pleas.

“The material found within the baled waste was found to contain non-recyclable materials, mostly builders waste and plastics, but also items from house clearances such as mattress and foam, as well as artificial grass.”

The agency said 1,534 bales totalling 997.4 tonnes of waste were deposited at the Bombardier site, and an estimated 180 tonnes of waste were deposited at Upper Lodge Farm.

None of the sites which were used to store baled waste had any ‘relevant environmental permissions’.