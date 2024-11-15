Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police are investigating reports of ‘youngsters using catapults to target birds' in an East Sussex park.

‘In response to reports of anti-social behaviour’, police officers are continuing to carry out ‘high-visibility patrols’ in Egerton Park, Bexhill.

A Rother Police statement read: “We have been made aware of incidents involving youngsters using catapults to target birds in the park, and we urge anyone strolling through the park to report any incidents of this nature at the time.”

The police also issued an update on work to tackle knife crime.

A spokesperson explained: “While knife crime remains low in Rother, we took the opportunity to perform a knife sweep in the park during our patrol, in support of the Sceptre initiative.

"Fortunately, no knives were discovered. Our youth officers are actively working with schools and colleges to educate students about the dangers of knife crime.

“We encourage anyone wishing to surrender a knife to do so anonymously by utilising the designated amnesty bins located at Hastings police station – #BinTheBlade.”