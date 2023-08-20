A park in East Sussex has been taped off by police after a sexual assault was reported.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a woman in distress in Lewes around 5.30am on Saturday (August 19).

It comes as photos taken in Pells Recreation Ground, off Brook Street, show a scene guard in place, with investigations ongoing.

"Detectives are investigating a sexual assault in Lewes,” a police spokesperson said.

“Initial enquiries led officers to conduct searches in the area of Pells Recreation Ground.

“The woman is being supported by specialist officers and detectives will continue to be in the area making enquiries as the investigation progresses.”

Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) reportedly arrived on Saturday evening. The park is expected to remain closed for much of the day, as forensics search for evidence of a crime.

Police have launched a witness appeal. Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area in the early hours of Saturday morning is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Houghton.

