Police have closed a park in East Sussex following an incident last night (Saturday, August 19).

Photos taken in Pells Recreation Ground, off Brook Street, show a scene guard in place, with investigations ongoing.

Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) reportedly arrived around 9.40pm.

The park is expected to remain closed for much of the day, as forensics search for evidence of a crime.

This is a breaking news story, with updates to follow as and when they become available. Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

1 . Lewes play park incident Pells Recreation Ground in Lewes has been taped off following a police incident on Saturday night (August 19). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

