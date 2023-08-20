East Sussex park taped off amid serious police incident - In pictures
Police have closed a park in East Sussex following an incident last night (Saturday, August 19).
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Aug 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 09:44 BST
Photos taken in Pells Recreation Ground, off Brook Street, show a scene guard in place, with investigations ongoing.
Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) reportedly arrived around 9.40pm.
The park is expected to remain closed for much of the day, as forensics search for evidence of a crime.
This is a breaking news story, with updates to follow as and when they become available. Sussex Police has been approached for comment.
