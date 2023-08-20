BREAKING
East Sussex park taped off amid serious police incident - In pictures

Police have closed a park in East Sussex following an incident last night (Saturday, August 19).
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Aug 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 09:44 BST

Photos taken in Pells Recreation Ground, off Brook Street, show a scene guard in place, with investigations ongoing.

Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) reportedly arrived around 9.40pm.

The park is expected to remain closed for much of the day, as forensics search for evidence of a crime.

This is a breaking news story, with updates to follow as and when they become available. Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

In the meantime, scroll down and click through to see our photos from the scene.

Pells Recreation Ground in Lewes has been taped off following a police incident on Saturday night (August 19).

1. Lewes play park incident

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Pells Recreation Ground in Lewes has been taped off following a police incident on Saturday night (August 19).

2. Lewes play park incident

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Pells Recreation Ground in Lewes has been taped off following a police incident on Saturday night (August 19).

3. Lewes play park incident

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Pells Recreation Ground in Lewes has been taped off following a police incident on Saturday night (August 19).

4. Lewes play park incident

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

