East Sussex petrol station door smashed as man tried to evade arrest

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 16:26 BST
A petrol station door was smashed in East Sussex, as a man tried to evade arrest, the police have said.

Sussex Police said officers on patrol spotted a ‘suspected stolen motorbike’ at the BP garage in Lewes Road, Brighton, at around 8.35pm on Tuesday (July 22).

"They attempted to engage with the rider in the store, who smashed a door as he tried to flee the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"The man – a 41-year-old from Brighton – was found to have a small quantity of Class A drugs and arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, criminal damage and resisting arrest.

The police incident unfolded at the BP garage in Lewes Road, Brighton, at around 8.35pm on Tuesday (July 22). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“He has been given a conditional caution for the drug possession offence, remains on bail in relation to resisting arrest and no further action will be taken regarding possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and criminal damage.”

