East Sussex petrol station door smashed as man tried to evade arrest

A petrol station door was smashed in East Sussex, as a man tried to evade arrest, the police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers on patrol spotted a ‘suspected stolen motorbike’ at the BP garage in Lewes Road, Brighton, at around 8.35pm on Tuesday (July 22).

"They attempted to engage with the rider in the store, who smashed a door as he tried to flee the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The man – a 41-year-old from Brighton – was found to have a small quantity of Class A drugs and arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, criminal damage and resisting arrest.

The police incident unfolded at the BP garage in Lewes Road, Brighton, at around 8.35pm on Tuesday (July 22). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“He has been given a conditional caution for the drug possession offence, remains on bail in relation to resisting arrest and no further action will be taken regarding possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and criminal damage.”