East Sussex petrol station door smashed as man tried to evade arrest
Sussex Police said officers on patrol spotted a ‘suspected stolen motorbike’ at the BP garage in Lewes Road, Brighton, at around 8.35pm on Tuesday (July 22).
"They attempted to engage with the rider in the store, who smashed a door as he tried to flee the scene,” a police spokesperson said.
"The man – a 41-year-old from Brighton – was found to have a small quantity of Class A drugs and arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, criminal damage and resisting arrest.
“He has been given a conditional caution for the drug possession offence, remains on bail in relation to resisting arrest and no further action will be taken regarding possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and criminal damage.”