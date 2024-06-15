Sussex Police said the incident was reported at an address in Portslade in the early hours of Sunday, June 9.

On the evening of Friday, June 14, the police issued a photo of a man who is of interest to detectives.

“Do you recognise this man?” a social media post read.

"We’d like to speak to him as part of our investigation into the rape of a woman at an address in Portslade.

"The victim is being supported by specialist officers while enquiries are ongoing.

“The man is described as approximately 25 years old, 5ft 10in and of muscular build.”

Officers believe the man has information which ‘may assist the investigation’ and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to ‘get in touch’.

Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Alyn.

