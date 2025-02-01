East Sussex students warned about ‘sextortion’, including the signs to spot on dating apps

Lewes Neighbourhood Youth Officers (NYOs) visited Plumpton College recently to give a presentation about ‘sextortion’.

Lewes Police said the visit offered students information and advice about keeping safe online while raising awareness about this issue.

A police spokesperson said on Facebook: “Students were given advice on the signs to spot, including how criminals often target people through dating apps, social media, webcams, or pornography sites, they may use a fake ID to befriend you online.

“If a person you’ve just met online chats to you in a sexual way, or asks for sexual images, remember, it might be an attempt at sextortion. ‘Sextortion' is the short name for 'financially motivated sexual extortion’. It is a type of online blackmail where criminals threaten to share sexual pictures, videos, or information about you. They may be trying to take money from you or forcing you to do something else you don’t want to.

“Anyone can be a victim of sextortion. However, young people aged between 15 to 17, and adults aged under 30 are often most at risk. We understand that it might be difficult to report this type of crime to us; we're here to listen and support you in any way we can, please report it to us online or by calling 101 – or speak to your tutors.”

Sussex Police offer support at www.sussex.police.uk.