East Sussex: Teenager sustains 'minor injuries' and has phone stolen in attack by group of men
A teenager sustained ‘minor injuries’ and had his phone stolen in an attack by a group of men in East Sussex.
Officers were called to the incident at 9.10pm on September 7 at The Level, Lewes Road in Brighton.
Sussex Police said a group of seven men approached a 16-year-old boy, stole his phone and attacked him.
He suffered minor injuries, the force added.
Sussex Police said another 16-year-old boy was threatened and had his phone stolen.
It is believed a dog walker and a woman saw the incident and Sussex Police are appealing for them to get in contact with them.
Witnesses of the incident or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1364 of 07/09.