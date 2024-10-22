Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three arrests have been made as the police continue to crackdown on the theft of motor vehicles.

Patrols activities have been taking place in Eastbourne and Wealden ‘in response to motorcycle thefts’, according to the local police force.

Eastbourne Police shared an update on social media earlier today (Tuesday, October 22).

A post read: “Last night (October 21), our Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) were out and about across the road network as part of our regular and continued commitment to conducting both patrols and checks for any suspicious activities.

"These activities were conducted in a number of areas, including areas where motor vehicles had previously been reported stolen by communities, left abandoned or recovered.

"In addition to patrols, officers also stopped a small number of two wheeled vehicles during the night to not only validate ownership of the vehicles, but also to provide crime prevention advice to owners following recent thefts in the area."

Whilst on patrol around Polegate, officers were alerted to a ‘potentially stolen motor vehicle’ – resulting in the occupants being ‘stopped for road side vehicle safety checks’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Following questioning and a search of the vehicle; two adult males, and one teenage male were arrested at the scene for offences of drug possession, and theft of motor vehicle.

"All three currently remain in custody.”

Chief Inspector Nicklin for Wealden said the police do ‘understand the impact’ that the theft of motor vehicles has for owners ‘and the impact these thefts have in our communities’, adding: “We continue to dedicate patrols and police activities to Operation Portman, and take action to catch offenders and recover stolen vehicles.

“I continue to encourage people to report vehicle thefts to us quoting Operation Portman, and for the public to report information to help support our work; all reports help to direct police patrols and activities in areas affected.”