A vehicle has been seized as detectives continue to investigate a kidnap in East Sussex, police have reported.

The force said the car was found unattended by police in the Brighton area late on Monday evening (August 5).

Sussex Police’s enquiries are ongoing to confirm if this was the vehicle involved in the incident.

The discovery follows extensive enquiries by officers, who remain committed to identifying and locating the person responsible for the attack.

Police said a woman had been walking along Church Road around 2am on Monday, August 5 when she became aware of a dark coloured vehicle – reported to be a Mini – parked at the junction with Selborne Road.

Sussex Police said the driver – and sole occupant – asked her for directions and she responded. Moments later, the suspect got out of the vehicle, grabbed the woman and forced her into the car, the force added.

Sussex Police said he drove off south for a short distance along First Avenue, where the woman was able to escape from the vehicle and call for help.

The suspect is described by Sussex Police as a white man, about 6’, of skinny build, and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a black tracksuit, a black baseball cap and a black balaclava, police added.

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: “The victim was understandably extremely distressed following the incident, and she continues to receive support and safeguarding from specialist officers at this time.

“In the meantime we’re urging anyone with information or video footage which could assist in our investigation to please come forward.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank anyone who has contacted us with information so far, as we continue to seek the person responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with any relevant information or footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Grangeway.