Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman convicted of manslaughter following the death of an 18-month-old boy has been jailed.

Shannon Driver, 27, of North Road in Bexhill, was sentenced to 17 years at Lewes Crown Court today, said Sussex Police.

Driver was jailed for 12 years, with another five to be spent on extended licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January, Driver had been found guilty of the manslaughter of 18-month-old Jaxon Syrett while he was in her care, said police.

Jaxon Syrett. Picture: Sussex Police

Jaxon died in hospital on September 24, 2020, after being admitted several days previously with significant injuries.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of September 19, 2020, emergency services were called to a property in London Road to a report of a child having been seriously injured.

“Eighteen-month-old Jaxon was rushed to hospital for treatment after the informant, Shannon Driver, claimed he had slipped in the shower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Driver had been looking after him while his father was at work.

Shannon Driver. Picture: Sussex Police

“Despite the best efforts of hospital staff Jaxon did not recover from his injuries and was sadly confirmed deceased on September 24.

“Subsequent examinations by medical professionals found he had suffered significant injuries that the post-mortem suggested to be ‘non-accidental, i.e. inflicted trauma’.”

Driver was arrested and charged with manslaughter and remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her conviction, Jaxon's family issued the following statement: “The tragic loss of Jaxon has changed our lives forever. We will never see Jaxon's cheeky smile again, nor hear his infectious laugh and will miss every milestone Jaxon had to reach. Jaxon had his whole life ahead of him. We as a family hold and cherish every memory we have of Jaxon.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been involved with this investigation, and in getting a conviction and some kind of justice for our baby. The support we’ve been given in such devastating circumstances has been so appreciated.”

Investigator Dick Hemmings said: “No jail sentence can make up for the unimaginable loss felt by Jaxon’s family, and our thoughts remain with them as they have done throughout this investigation.

“I would like to thank them once again for the resilience they have shown in supporting this investigation, which was delayed multiple times during the court process.