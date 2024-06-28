East Sussex woman, 27, jailed for manslaughter of 18-month-old boy who had 'cheeky smile' and 'infectious laugh'
Shannon Driver, 27, of North Road in Bexhill, was sentenced to 17 years at Lewes Crown Court today, said Sussex Police.
Driver was jailed for 12 years, with another five to be spent on extended licence.
In January, Driver had been found guilty of the manslaughter of 18-month-old Jaxon Syrett while he was in her care, said police.
Jaxon died in hospital on September 24, 2020, after being admitted several days previously with significant injuries.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of September 19, 2020, emergency services were called to a property in London Road to a report of a child having been seriously injured.
“Eighteen-month-old Jaxon was rushed to hospital for treatment after the informant, Shannon Driver, claimed he had slipped in the shower.
“Driver had been looking after him while his father was at work.
“Despite the best efforts of hospital staff Jaxon did not recover from his injuries and was sadly confirmed deceased on September 24.
“Subsequent examinations by medical professionals found he had suffered significant injuries that the post-mortem suggested to be ‘non-accidental, i.e. inflicted trauma’.”
Driver was arrested and charged with manslaughter and remanded in custody.
Following her conviction, Jaxon's family issued the following statement: “The tragic loss of Jaxon has changed our lives forever. We will never see Jaxon's cheeky smile again, nor hear his infectious laugh and will miss every milestone Jaxon had to reach. Jaxon had his whole life ahead of him. We as a family hold and cherish every memory we have of Jaxon.
“We would like to thank everyone who has been involved with this investigation, and in getting a conviction and some kind of justice for our baby. The support we’ve been given in such devastating circumstances has been so appreciated.”
Investigator Dick Hemmings said: “No jail sentence can make up for the unimaginable loss felt by Jaxon’s family, and our thoughts remain with them as they have done throughout this investigation.
“I would like to thank them once again for the resilience they have shown in supporting this investigation, which was delayed multiple times during the court process.
“Shannon Driver has now faced justice for her crime. I hope this resolution allows Jaxon’s family the time, space and privacy to come to terms with their tragic loss.”