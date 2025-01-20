East Sussex’s drug offence rates were amongst the highest in UK in 2024, according to study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex’s drug offence rates were among the highest in the UK in 2024, according to a recent study.

The research, undertaken by Get Licensed examined data to reveal the UK regions with the highest drug offence rates.

East Sussex ranked seventh in the UK for drug offences in 2024 with 3.05 drug offences in 2024 (per 1,000 population).

Liverpool recorded the highest drug offence rate in the UK in 2024, with 12.1 incidents per 1,000 residents—more than five times the national average of 2.76 per 1,000.

Manchester, another major urban centre in the North West, reported 8.2 drug offences per 1,000 people. This rate is nearly three times the national average.

Shahzad Ali, CEO and security expert at Get Licensed has shared the following about drug-related offences and use: “For the first time since 2020, drug offences have been on the up. Despite only rising by 1% since 2023, the most recent figures have already surpassed the 10-year average by almost 10,000 offences. It’s difficult to determine the reason behind this upward trajectory, however, clubs and bars across the UK have been witnessing a rise in drug-related offences resulting in more venues needing additional security staff. The Security Industry Authority (SIA) estimates that more than 60,000 new officers will be required over the next year to meet ongoing demands. By encouraging people to become SIA license holders, local authorities can help tackle these growing offence rates and protect local businesses and communities.

“Due to the addictive nature of drugs, it can be difficult to quit the habit, therefore increasing the chance of drug-related offences. If you are struggling with addiction or know someone who needs help, seeking support is an important step in recovery. Disclosing your concerns to a trusted individual can make all the difference and can be instrumental in ending the habit. You may require additional support from professionals who can help you create an effective plan to help you do this healthily and effectively.”