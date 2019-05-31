Eastbourne 15 year old guilty of malicious wounding

A 15 year old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to malicious wounding according to a court document. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 24 last year.

He was sentenced to four months in detention. Magistrates said that detention was the only option as the offence involved the use of a weapon. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

